75-year-old Wisconsin man Injured in I-35 rollover accident near Bethany

A 75-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a rollover accident on Interstate 35 near Bethany, Missouri, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on December 1, 2023, at approximately 3:55 p.m., about five miles south of Bethany.

The driver, identified as Randolph G. Hansen from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when he lost control on a roadway covered in slush. The vehicle veered off the west side of the road, descended an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its top.

Hansen, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported by NTA Ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany for treatment.

The Buick Lucerne sustained extensive damage and was towed by Southside Auto of Bethany.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.