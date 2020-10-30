728 absentee ballots returned to Grundy County Clerks office as of Friday morning

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Seven hundred twenty-eight absentee and mail-in ballots had been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office as of Friday morning of October 30that 10:30 for November 3rd’s General Election. The office reported 54 requested ballots had not yet been returned.

It is predicted that 80% of the 5,861 registered voters in Grundy County will vote in the election.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open for in-person absentee voting on October 31st from 8 o’clock to noon. Curbside voting for residents in quarantine will take place on the afternoon of October 31stby appointment only.

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe will also have absentee voting on October 31st from 8:30 to 12:30.

The county clerks’ offices will be open Monday until 5 o’clock for absentee voting with polls open on November 3rd from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night.

