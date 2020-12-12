68 new cases of COVID-19 including 62 COVID-19 deaths reported in five area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added to Grundy County’s total, which the health department reports is now 752 cases in total. Five hundred sixty-one cases have been confirmed. Active cases increased by four to 95. Twenty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

COVID-19 cases increased by 14 in Linn County. The health department notes the total is 775. Active cases went up by three to 65. Fifty-nine of the active cases are in the community. Twenty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

Caldwell County COVID-19 cases have increased by 31 since December 7th, bringing the total to 578. The health department notes 498 cases have been confirmed. The number of active cases increased by eight to 43. There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths reported for Caldwell County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms seven additional COVID-19 cases, which makes the total 676. Twenty-eight of the cases are active. Ten deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Sullivan County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by two, and probable cases increased by one in Mercer County. The health department reports 104 cases have been confirmed, and 121 are probable. Active cases went up by one to 76. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

The health department also reports two cases of Influenza A.

Related