65 attend Grand River Historical Society and Museum quarterly banquet

Sixty-five attendees gathered at the Grand River Historical Society and Museum for a quarterly dinner on July 18th to hear from the authors of the history book, “Livingston County.”

During the event, Brenda Anderson O’Halloran and Kirsten Mouton engaged the audience with discussions centered around the historical photographs featured in the book. The authors captivated the attendees with intriguing tales of untimely deaths, daring robberies, the lives of early settlers, and the stories behind some of the rescued pictures included in the publication.

“Livingston County” is currently available for purchase through the authors directly and on the online platform, Amazon. Those interested in acquiring a copy can choose either option. Moreover, it is worth noting that the proceeds generated from the sales of the book will be donated to the Livingston County Preservation Society, a notable charity organization.

