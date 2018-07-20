Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approves contracts

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved multiple items at a meeting this week.

Those items included the Missouri Virtual Instruction Program/Missouri Course Access Program for math instruction for ninth through 12th grade for the 2018-2019 school year as well as a contract for Allison Garcia as the ninth through 12th-grade math aide for MOVIP/MOCAP and as the seventh and eighth-grade math instructor.

Other contracts approved for the 2018-2019 school year included those for Joni Halley as the kindergarten through 12th-grade art teacher and elementary librarian, Katie O’Connor as the fifth and sixth-grade teacher, and Sam Miller as the third and fourth-grade teacher.

Rachael Spence was approved as the 2018-2019 District Drug Testing Coordinator, and Doctor Kim Johnson was approved as the Title 9 District Compliance Coordinator.

Approved was the Newtown-Harris High School Band Camp trip to Adventureland in Des Moines July 30th. Advertising was approved for the part-time positions of substitute bus drivers, custodians, kitchen, and all day substitute teaching positions as well as a board appointed position.

The dairy bid from Anderson-Erickson was approved as well as bid letting for the district door lock security system.

The board approved the Missouri Association of Rural Educators for district membership and policies, the Special Education Core Assurance Plan and District 504 Plan, and three district policies regarding website accessibility, identification of at-risk students, and screening of dyslexia.

The tax rate hearing was set for the evening of August 13th at 6 o’clock.

