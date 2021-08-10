600 Livingston County residents to receive notices of prospective jury duty

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 600 Livingston County residents will receive prospective juror notices.

The sheriff’s office is required to notify the group of potential juror service from October to February. The notices were to be mailed on August 10. Cox says the notices must be completed and returned in a timely manner to Circuit Clerk Jane Gann on the third floor of the courthouse in Chillicothe.

The sheriff and sheriff’s office cannot excuse anyone from jury duty. Someone should report to the circuit clerk if they cannot serve or will be gone for an extended period of time.

Related