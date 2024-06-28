60-year-old Rosendale man hurt in DeKalb County rollover crash

A 60-year-old man from Rosendale, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a 2000 Peterbilt truck on Route E, seven miles east of Union Star. The accident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on June 27, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling eastbound on Route E when it veered off the south side of the roadway. The driver, Tracy S. Merritt, overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn and travel off the north side of the road. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side facing north.

Merritt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported by the Grand River Ambulance District to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of minor injuries. The truck sustained total damage and was towed by Scotty’s.

The accident was investigated by SGT. J. M. Cross, with assistance from CVO G. L. Umphry and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

