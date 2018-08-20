6-year-old dies in fatal SUV crash, mother accused of manslaughter

A Grant city boy was fatally injured Saturday night when a sports utility vehicle overturned on old Highway 169 just south of Grant city.

Six-year-old William Straughn was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center in Albany approximately an hour and one half after the fatal crash.

Straughn was a passenger in the SUV driven by his 28-year-old mother, Sudeana Reno of Grant City who was transported to the medical center in Albany with minor injuries. The patrol reports another passenger, nine-year-old Abriana Straugn, a daughter of the driver, also of Grant City, was not reported hurt.

Reno attempted to negotiate a curve and lost control of the southbound SUV on gravel. The vehicle overturned ejecting six-year-old Straughn from the vehicle. The SUV came to rest on the driver’s side of the demolished vehicle. All three occupants were listed as wearing safety devices.

The patrol reports the driver was accused of manslaughter and taken to the Sheriff’s Department in Mount Ayr, Iowa.

