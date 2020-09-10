$6 million in grant funding awarded to 13 Missouri health centers impacted by severe weather in 2019

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), welcomed the Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement that 13 Missouri health centers impacted by severe weather in 2019 will receive a total of nearly $6 million in grant funding. The Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts grant funding was included in the Blunt-backed disaster aid bill that was signed into law in June 2019.
“Community-based health centers provide affordable, quality care to thousands of patients across Missouri,” said Blunt. “Unfortunately, our state has experienced more than its share of natural disasters. It’s especially important that we have the health care infrastructure in place to make sure floods, tornados, and other severe weather events don’t prevent people from getting the care they need. This funding will help clinics recover from previous damages and prepare for future emergencies.”
The following are the details of the awardees:
|Awardee
|City
|Award Amount
|Compass Health, Inc.
|Clinton
|$60,000
|Big Springs Medical Association, Inc.
|Ellington
|$527,396
|Fordland Clinic
|Fordland
|$1,000,000
|Ozarks Resource Group
|Hermitage
|$100,000
|Swope Health Services
|Kansas City
|$72,185
|Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc.
|Kirksville
|$100,000
|Northeast Missouri Health Council, Inc.
|Kirksville
|$991,150
|Ozark Tri-County Health Care Consortium
|Neosho
|$62,581
|Richland Medical Center, Inc.
|Richland
|$250,000
|Northwest Health Services, Inc.
|St. Joseph
|$250,000
|Betty Jean Kerr – People’s Health Centers
|St. Louis
|$633,919
|Advocates For A Healthy Community, Inc.
|Springfield
|$1,000,000
|Health Care Coalition of Lafayette County
|Waverly
|$928,600