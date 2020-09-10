$6 million in grant funding awarded to 13 Missouri health centers impacted by severe weather in 2019

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), welcomed the Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement that 13 Missouri health centers impacted by severe weather in 2019 will receive a total of nearly $6 million in grant funding. The Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts grant funding was included in the Blunt-backed disaster aid bill that was signed into law in June 2019.

“Community-based health centers provide affordable, quality care to thousands of patients across Missouri,” said Blunt. “Unfortunately, our state has experienced more than its share of natural disasters. It’s especially important that we have the health care infrastructure in place to make sure floods, tornados, and other severe weather events don’t prevent people from getting the care they need. This funding will help clinics recover from previous damages and prepare for future emergencies.”

The following are the details of the awardees:

Awardee City Award Amount Compass Health, Inc. Clinton $60,000 Big Springs Medical Association, Inc. Ellington $527,396 Fordland Clinic Fordland $1,000,000 Ozarks Resource Group Hermitage $100,000 Swope Health Services Kansas City $72,185 Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. Kirksville $100,000 Northeast Missouri Health Council, Inc. Kirksville $991,150 Ozark Tri-County Health Care Consortium Neosho $62,581 Richland Medical Center, Inc. Richland $250,000 Northwest Health Services, Inc. St. Joseph $250,000 Betty Jean Kerr – People’s Health Centers St. Louis $633,919 Advocates For A Healthy Community, Inc. Springfield $1,000,000 Health Care Coalition of Lafayette County Waverly $928,600

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares