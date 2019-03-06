5K walk/run to be held in Mercer County

Mercer County residents can participate for free in the Mercer County 5K next month.

The Mercer County Health Department will hold the 5K run/walk at the Mercer City Park the morning of April 13th starting at 7:30. Participants will compete in children, adult men, and adult women categories.

Prize money will be awarded in each category: $20 for first place, $15 for second place, and $10 for third place. Participants will receive a free t-shirt.

Registration for the 5K is due by March 29th and interested parties may contact the Mercer County Health Department to register or for more information at 660-748-3630.