59 attend annual stockholder meeting of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation

Fifty-nine attended the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation at the GRM Networks Office in Princeton on Wednesday morning with 1,568 represented by proxy.

Directors Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa, Mike Quick of Lamoni, Iowa, and Tim Lance of Barnard were re-elected for three-year terms.

The board of directors elected officers. Those elected were Gregg Davis of Chula as president; Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, vice president; Bruce George, secretary; Ray Meyer of Stanberry, assistant secretary; John McCloud of Spickard, treasurer; and Allan Mulnix of Bethany as assistant treasurer.