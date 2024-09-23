58 riders join Calamity Jane Day weekend Tractor Cruise

The Calamity Jane weekend began with the Tractor Cruise, honoring the memory of Derald Delameter, who had attended every ride since the event’s inception. This year’s ride began in Princeton, covered approximately 40 miles, and included a lunch stop at the Cainsville Community Building.

The event’s success was made possible by the support of several community organizations and individuals. Special thanks were extended to the Mercer County Sheriff and deputies, the Mercer County Fire Department, the Mercer County Fairboard, the Cainsville church women, the Cainsville Fire Department, Princeton City Council, the Recreation Board, Pearl’s Eden for Elders, Princeton Custom Meats, Dewayne Place, Duane Demoss, Damien and Holly Miller, Dana Buckler, and Loren Hickman. Appreciation was also given to Diana Place and Marcia Cox. A total of 58 riders joined in for this year’s event.

Tractor Cruise winners were recognized as follows:

David Remus , Princeton, was awarded for being the Oldest Driver.

Sandra Buckler , Newtown, was acknowledged for driving a 1939 Farmall H.

Katie Evenson won Most Unique with her 1956 John Deere 80.

Bill Bain , Cainsville, earned Best of Show.

Donald Dewitt, hailing from New York, was recognized as the Farthest Driver.

