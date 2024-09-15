58 Mercer County volunteers tackle 39 projects in one day

Mercer County volunteers came together for a successful day of service, with 58 individuals completing 39 community projects.

The event, organized by Serve Mercer County, aimed to make a meaningful difference in the local area. Volunteers contributed their time and effort, helping to improve their neighborhoods and support fellow residents.

The projects undertaken ranged from small repairs to larger community initiatives. Volunteers tackled various tasks, ensuring that each project was completed efficiently and with care. Organizers were pleased with the outcome, noting the impressive dedication shown by participants.

