56-year-old Union man seriously injured in Franklin County crash

A 56-year-old man from Union, Missouri, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Curtis M. Long was riding a 1999 Harley Davidson FLHPI eastbound on Pottery Road near Route A when the accident occurred. Long failed to negotiate a curve, causing the motorcycle to travel off the left side of the roadway. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Sturms.

Long was transported by the Washington Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in Washington for treatment of serious injuries.

