500K Missourians file for unemployment since mid-March

State News May 8, 2020 Alisa Nelson
Unemployment Benefits Graphic

State unemployment figures out today show 52,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week – bringing the overall total since mid-March to more than half a million people requesting jobless aid.

Last week’s figure represents a small dip from the previous week but it’s still a massive shift in Missouri unemployment numbers. Before the coronavirus fallout, the state’s unemployment claims averaged between 2,700 to 5,500 per week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order was lifted – allowing most Missouri businesses the chance to reopen. Many remain closed.

Post Views: 1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Alisa Nelson

About Alisa Nelson