$50,000 scratch off “Silver & Gold” lottery ticket sold at Casey’s in Milan

While at Casey’s, at 114 North Pearl Street. in Milan, a “Silver & Gold” Scratchers ticket caught the eye of a Missouri Lottery player. He bought a lottery ticket and it turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

Once he scratched it off, he was shocked to discover he had won the first of five $50,000 prizes offered in the game. He went right back into Casey’s and asked one of the clerks to check the ticket for him to make sure he was reading it correctly.

So far, “Silver & Gold” players have won over $3.6 million in prizes playing the$10 game. Over $30.5 million remain in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of$1 million and four more $50,000 prizes.

In Fiscal year 2022, players in Sullivan County won more than $694,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $71,000 in commissions and bonuses. More than $94,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in Sullivan County.

The identity of the individual who purchased the ticket was not disclosed.

