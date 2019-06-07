5-year-old struck by UTV near Stewartsville

The Highway Patrol reports a child from Stewartsville sustained serious injuries when a utility task vehicle struck him two miles north of Stewartsville Thursday afternoon.

An ambulance transported five-year-old Grayson Griffin to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The UTV driver, 83-year-old James Farr of Stewartsville, was reported as not injured.

The UTV backed up westbound on private property at 6359 Southwest Frost Road when it struck Griffin.

The Patrol notes Farr wore a safety device with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene of the incident.