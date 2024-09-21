5-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in Highway 11 crash near Mendon

A two-vehicle collision occurred at 7:00 p.m. on September 20 on Highway 11, two miles east of Mendon, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Escape driven eastbound by Amy L. McCampbell, 56, of Mendon, turned into the path of a westbound 2007 Ford F350 driven by Christopher L. Lewis, 49, also of Mendon. The Ford F350 struck the Ford Escape as a result.

McCampbell sustained serious injuries and was transported by Chariton County EMS to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. A 5-year-old girl from Mendon, a passenger in the Ford Escape who was not in a child safety seat, or a booster seat utilizing a seat belt, also suffered serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to the same hospital.

Lewis was not reported to be injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene; the Ford F350 by Milford’s and the Ford Escape by Precision Auto.

Corporal Skaggs, Chariton County Ambulance, and Mendon First Responders assisted at the scene.

