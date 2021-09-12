5-year-old driver and 8-year-old passenger on ATV life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital after crashing on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two children from Mendon received serious injuries when an all-terrain vehicle overturned several times, ejecting both from the vehicle. The ATV was operated by a five-year-old boy with an eight-year-old girl as a passenger.

Both children were flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The crash happened early Saturday evening on Zion Avenue two miles southeast of Mendon in Chariton County as the northbound ATV was traveling too fast for conditions, the five-year-old boy lost control and the ATV overturned, rolling several times.

Neither child was wearing safety equipment and the ATV was extensively damaged.

