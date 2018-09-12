Chillicothe Fire Department responds to burning pickup owned by Trenton man

The Chillicothe Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor vehicle fire at the Gravesville Park Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small pickup with fire in the engine and passenger compartment area. A report indicates a pre-connect attack line was used to extinguish the blaze. The owner of the pickup was listed as Michael Weaver of Trenton.

The fire department report quoted Weaver as stating he noticed smoke coming from the engine area and the vents, into the cab. He then pulled off South Street, stopped to open the hood, when flames came shooting out. He then called 911.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 20 minutes Tuesday afternoon.