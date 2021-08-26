48 new cases of COVID-19 reported by three area health departments

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Thirty-six COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since August 20th. The health department reports 877 total cases, and 34 are active. The active cases involve 10 residents at least 60 years old, nine who are 20 to 39, nine who are 40 to 59, and six residents 19 or younger. Three of the active cases were fully vaccinated.

The Daviess County Health Department notes there are five COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by six in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of the night of August 25th, there were 1,163 total cases, and 10 were active. There were 955 confirmed cases and 206 probable cases. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

Six COVID-19 cases were added in Mercer County: two confirmed and four probable. The health department reported that, as of August 25th, there were 204 confirmed cases and 209 probable cases. Twenty-three of the cases were active. Nine COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Mercer County.

