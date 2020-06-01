47 students from 6 high schools to participate in Upward Bound Program

The North Central Missouri College Upward Bound summer session will be operating online for the summer of 2020 from today through July 10th.

Forty-seven students will participate from six area high schools: including Trenton, Chillicothe, Galt, Tri-County, Gallatin, and Hamilton.

During the session, students will work online for enhancing skills in math, science, English, and Spanish. They will also be enrolled in cultural enrichment classes, virtual college exploration, and online social events with their team leaders and peers.

Students also have the opportunity to participate in paid internships, during which they explore career options, learn marketable soft skills, and work on community service projects.

Trio Programs Director Janet Pultz said officials are finding new ways to connect virtually that allows Upward Bound students to have what she calls a rewarding experience.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares