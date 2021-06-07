47 participate in “Cops and Bobbers” event

Even with other events in the area but with near-perfect weather on Saturday, the Trenton Police Department hosted 47 local children at the 9th Annual Cops ‘N Bobbers fishing event. Numerous fish were caught as area kids spent the morning of June 5th, 2021, fishing with the men and women of the Trenton Police Department and the Missouri Park Rangers.

After fishing with equipment provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation at the NCMC Barton Farm Campus pond, the youth were treated to lunch by the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The Trenton Police Department would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that helped make this event a huge success with special recognition to our community partners, and those who provided prizes for each of the kids that registered for the event.

Sponsors of the event include:

American Sportsman Rod & Gun

Hy-Vee Food Store

Orscheln Farm and Home

PAR Broadcast Group

Trenton Republican-Times

Casey’s General Store

Grand River Press

Henry Rifles

Zebco

St. Joseph Mustangs

Des Moines Menace

Grundy County Health Department

Church Women United

Worlds of Fun / Oceans of Fun