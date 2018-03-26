4-year-old child hurt in crash near Jameson; father accused of DWI

Two Jameson residents were hurt early Saturday night when a pickup truck overturned on Route P east of Jameson.

A passenger, four-year-old Raylan Adkison was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, 29-year-old Andrew Adkison was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The accident occurred two miles east of Jameson on Route P when the eastbound pickup went off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The pickup was extensively damaged and the patrol reported neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Andrew Adkison was accused by the patrol of felony driving while intoxicated/alcohol related with a serious physical injury, felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child, failure to secure a child in a child restraint, and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash.

Like this: Like Loading...