Several 4-H members from Northwest Missouri have been named as regional representatives and State 4-H Council executive members for 2018-2019.

Regional representatives include Seth Hansen and Meredith Oesch of Livingston County, Katy Grant of Carroll County, and Hunter Todd of Lafayette County.

State Council executive members include Kyle Hansen of Livingston County as treasurer, Hannah Persell of Grundy County, and Jacob Hall of Saline County as vice president.

