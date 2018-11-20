3rd annual “Canned Food Game” to be held at North Central Missouri College

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Residence Hall Association at North Central Missouri College will host the Third Annual Canned Food Game next week.

In lieu of normal admission for the home NCMC basketball games November 27th, fans are encouraged to bring canned food items to be donated to help feed Christmas meals to those in need in the Grundy County area.

The women’s basketball team will host Kansas City, Kansas Community College, and the men will play Missouri Valley College Junior Varsity.

Residence Hall Association Advisor and Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Penrod reports the dry food and money collected from last year’s Canned Food Game went towards feeding Christmas meals to 350 families.