Governor Mike Parson appoints Chillicothe man to Missouri Court of Appeals

Governor Mike Parson appointed Judge Thomas Chapman of Chillicothe to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Thursday. Chapman will succeed Judge James Welsh who retired in March.

Parson said he believes the judge’s rural perspective will add additional balance to the court adding that he has confidence that Chapman will continue to be a fair arbiter of the law, interpret the law as written, and consider decisions made at the trial level in his own evaluation.

Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge W. Ann Hansbrough of Platte City and Fourth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge W. Douglas Thomson of Maryville were also nominated to fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals, Western District.

Chapman received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Westminster College where he majored in political science graduating as Valedictorian of the class of 1988. Chapman graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1991. While in law school, he was a Phi Delta Phi member and an editorial board member of The Journal of Law and Politics.

Chapman practiced law in Chillicothe 19-years before becoming circuit judge for the 43rd Judicial Circuit Division 1 in 2011. He was elected as the presiding judge for the 43rd Judicial Circuit in 2012.

Chapman is a member of the Missouri Circuit Judge Association, Livingston County Bar Association, and Missouri Bar.

Like this: Like Loading...