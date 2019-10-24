Grundy County Health Department signs contract to provide WIC services

The Grundy County Health Department of Trenton has signed a contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to continue to provide WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2020.

The health department will serve 242 people eligible for WIC every month under terms of the contract. WIC is a nutrition education program that offers supplemental food for pregnant women and families with children younger than five years old.

The Grundy County Health Department calls the income guidelines “generous” as a family of four can earn up to $47,638 annually and qualify. Pregnant women are counted as two family members.

Contact Jeri Roberts or Elizabeth Gibson at the health department for more information at 660-359-4196.

