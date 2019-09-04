City of Trenton accepting bids for demolition of 15 properties

September 4, 2019
The City of Trenton is accepting bids for the demolition and clean up of 15 properties.

Interested contractors can attend a bid meeting and inspection tour of properties at the Trenton City Hall on the morning of September 16th at 9 o’clock. Bids will be accepted at the City Hall until the afternoon of September 20th at 2 o’clock.

Specifications and more information can be obtained by contacting Code Enforcement Officer Donnie Vandevender or Assistant Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone at 660-359-2013.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

