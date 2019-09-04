City of Trenton accepting bids for demolition of 15 properties

The City of Trenton is accepting bids for the demolition and clean up of 15 properties.

Interested contractors can attend a bid meeting and inspection tour of properties at the Trenton City Hall on the morning of September 16th at 9 o’clock. Bids will be accepted at the City Hall until the afternoon of September 20th at 2 o’clock.

Specifications and more information can be obtained by contacting Code Enforcement Officer Donnie Vandevender or Assistant Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone at 660-359-2013.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

