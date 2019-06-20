35 Libraries throughout Missouri receive state aid

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that 35 libraries recently received a total of $173,396 in state aid.

“Missouri’s libraries serve a unique and vital role in their communities, acting as a hub of resources for their patrons,” Ashcroft said. “We are proud to have this opportunity to help some of those libraries serving smaller communities with limited budgets.”

The libraries each received $4,954 of funding for use on literacy efforts and technology upgrades. Each of the libraries selected for funding serve a library population of fewer than 4,500 patrons and have a budget of less than $100,000.

The following libraries received funding:

Adrian Community Library

Advance Community Library

Appleton City Library

Bernie Public Library

Bethany Public Library

Bloomfield Public Library

Canton Public Library

Chaffee Public Library

Clarence Public Library

Conran Memorial Library

Dulany Memorial Library

Hamilton Public Library

LaPlata Public Library

Lilbourn Memorial Library

Lockwood Public Library

Louisiana Public Library

Marceline Carnegie Library

Monroe City Public Library

Mound City Public Library

Norborne Public Library

Oregon Public Library

Piedmont Public Library

Price James Memorial Library

Puxico Public Library

Rich Hill Memorial Library

Robertson Memorial Library

Sarcoxie Public Library

Schuyler County Library

Seymour Community Library

Slater Public Library

Steele Public Library

Sweet Springs Public Library

Valley Park Community Library

Wellsville Public Library

Worth County Library

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 168 grant applications for the 2019 fiscal year, totaling $1,394,887 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to public, academic and school libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.