MoDOT planned road work for the week of July 23, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in Northern Missouri planned for the week of July 23 through July 29 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Striping from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), July 23 – 27

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, July 23 – 27

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route F, July 23 – 27

Routes F and O – Pothole patching, July 23 – 27

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Pedestrian crossing improvement projects at Route AC and Pickett Road intersection, Commons Road (near Menards and Bucky’s) and South Belt Wal-Mart, July 23 – 27

Route E – Chip seal from Route H to U.S. Route 169, July 23 – 24

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route VV, July 23 – 24

Route 45 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Platte County line, July 23 – 27

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Davis Road to Route UU, July 24, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for concrete replacement from County Road 135 to Thornton Road, July 25, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Carroll County

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 139 to end of route, July 23 – 24

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to U.S. Route 65, July 25 – 26

Route UU – Pothole patching Route M to U.S. Route 65, July 27

Clay County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route CC to Route 116 (Clinton County), July 23 – 27. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Clinton County

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC (Clay County), July 23 – 27. A pilot car and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route Y to Route NN, July 25 – 27

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement project in the northbound passing lane at the 75.2 miles south of Pattonsburg, June 23

Route E – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to the DeKalb County line, July 23 – 25

Route 6 – Pothole patching from Route P to U.S. Route 69, July 26 – 27

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Gilman City, July 26 – 27

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project from Grindstone Creek to just east of U.S. Route 69, July 23 – 28. Below is the planned scheduled of milling, resurfacing, and ramp closures:

Monday, July 23 –Resurfacing the westbound driving lane near Ensign Trace. Access to Ensign Trace on the north side of U.S. Route 36 will be closed.

Tuesday, July 24 – Resurfacing the eastbound passing lane near Ensign Trace. The median crossover between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Ensign Trace will be closed.

Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 26 – Resurfacing passing lanes of U.S. Route 36. No ramp or median crossover closures planned.

Friday, July 27 – Resurfacing the westbound passing lane near Ensign Trace. The median crossover between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Ensign Trace will be closed.

Route A – Shoulder work from Maysville to Fairport, July 23 – 26

Gentry County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 280th Street to 270th Street, July 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 270th Street to Dawson Line Road, July 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kent Lane to County Line Road, July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, July 23 – 28. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 110 to the Iowa state line, July 23 – 26, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route JJ – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Honey Creek Bridge, July 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, July 23 – 28. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route JJ – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the East Honey Creek Bridge, July 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Sandy Creek Bridge, July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to Eagle Road, July 23 – 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 71 – Striping from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), July 23 – 27

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 113, July 23 – 27

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 220th Street to U.S. Route 71, July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 220th Street to Hallmark Road, July 27, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route K – Pothole patching, July 23 – 24

Route M – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creek Bridge, July 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...