34-year-old Chillicothe man faces multiple felony charges following burglary and high-speed chase

In a recent criminal development in Chillicothe, Missouri, a 34-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after a reported burglary and subsequent vehicle pursuit on November 20th. David Douglas Smith has been charged in Livingston County with a range of felonies including second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to online court records, Smith is prohibited from posting bond and is scheduled for an initial court appearance on November 27th.

The Chillicothe Police Department reported that the incident began with a burglary and vehicle theft in the 1300 block of North Washington Street on the morning of November 20th. The stolen vehicle allegedly engaged in a high-speed chase, caused property damage, and failed to yield to law enforcement.

Authorities successfully stopped the vehicle as it attempted to escape from a parking lot. Smith was apprehended and taken into custody following this pursuit.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a variety of items, including light bars typically used on emergency vehicles, a stolen dealer license plate, methamphetamine, and tools commonly associated with burglary. It was also reported that Smith possessed keys linked to a previous burglary.

Further investigations have revealed additional burglaries in Chillicothe and Livingston County following the apprehension of the suspect.