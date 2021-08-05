34 to take the Oath of Allegiance to become U.S. citizens at Missouri State Capital rotunda

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and U. S. District Court Western District of Missouri will welcome 34 U. S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized at the state capitol on August 10.

The event at the capitol rotunda at 11 o’clock that morning is one of more than 200 events planned as the state celebrates its bicentennial of becoming the 24th state in the U. S.

Chief U. S. District Judge Beth Phillips will preside over the ceremony, and the courtroom deputy will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

Citizenship candidates originate from 20 countries and cities. They live in Ashland, Columbia, Fort Leonard Wood, Jefferson City, Kansas City, Warrensburg, Waynesville, and the Whiteman Air Force Base.

