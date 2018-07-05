Fire of unknown origin burns two outbuildings and barn near Bethany

Several fire departments responded to a fire near Bethany on Monday that burned several structures.

Bethany Fire Chief Jacob Denum reports departments from Bethany, Pattonsburg, New Hampton, and Gilman City responded to the fire south of Bethany on Route AA. He says the fire burned two outbuildings and a barn as well as farm equipment, vehicles, and 200 bales of hay stored in the barn.

There were small grass fires around the buildings on the property owned by Randy Mulnix, but the biggest problem was fuel inside of the barn, which caused the fire to be “really hot” and produced black smoke. Denum reports crews used water from the fire departments’ tanks before draining an above-ground pool on the property. A house was about 75 to 100 feet from the burning barn, and he notes firefighters kept the fire from radiating to the house and causing it damage.

Denum reports the cause of the fire is unknown however, he says someone had been working in the shop Monday morning, was in the house for about an hour, left for a while, and came back to find something had ignited the fire.

The NTA Ambulance service responded to the scene of the fire and Denum noted an ambulance goes to all structure fires in case of injuries or fire fighters having problems with the heat.

No injuries were reported, but a passerby rescued a horse from the burning barn with crews reportedly on the scene almost four hours.

