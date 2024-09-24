31-year-old sentenced to 10 years for meth trafficking

A 31-year-old man from Mission, Texas has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for two convictions of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The announcement was made by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Houston Division, along with U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Esteban Almentor-Lopez pleaded guilty to separate narcotics charges on March 1, 2021, and Dec. 20, 2022. Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced him to 70 months in prison for his initial drug trafficking offense and an additional 50 months for the subsequent charge. After completing his prison sentence, Almentor-Lopez will serve four years of supervised release.

The case stems from a November 2020 law enforcement operation, where authorities communicated with a Mexican drug supplier. The organization planned to transport kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from the Rio Grande Valley to Chicago, Illinois.

In two separate instances that month, Almentor-Lopez transported and delivered a total of 40 kilograms of meth in Mission, Texas. He was arrested but released on bond. After pleading guilty on March 1, 2021, he was apprehended the following day while delivering an additional 20 kilograms of meth for the same drug organization.

In total, Almentor-Lopez was involved in trafficking approximately 60 kilograms of methamphetamine, all of which tested for 100% purity.

Almentor-Lopez remains in custody awaiting transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. The investigation was led by the DEA, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Garcia prosecuted the case.

