$30,000 grant awarded to Gentry County Public Water Supply District No. 1

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $30,000 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant to the Gentry County Public Water Supply District No. 1 to evaluate the district’s drinking water system.

The grant offers to fund qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. The water supply district will use the grant to identify drinking water system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and meet drinking water standards.

Through this grant, the district has an opportunity to assess its system and identify improvements for greater effectiveness and satisfy public health and safe drinking water regulations. This will also help the community meet short-term drinking water needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency