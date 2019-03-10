3-year-old hurt in crash on Highway 24; both drivers face charges

Residents of Hale and Moberly were hurt in a collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle in western Randolph County with both drivers facing charges.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle, 32-year old Tara Clater of Hale, and the driver of the car, 22-year old Austin Skelton of Moberly, were taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. Skelton’s three-year-old son, Chance Skelton, was also taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident took place Saturday night two miles west of Clifton Hill on Highway 24 as the car was eastbound and the SUV westbound. Skelton’s vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and struck the vehicle driven by Clater.

Austin Skelton is accused of felony driving while intoxicated with physical injury/two counts, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, possession of fewer to 35 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to secure a child in a booster seat, no seatbelt and no proof of insurance. Clater was accused of driving while intoxicated first offense.

Clater was wearing a seat belt but the occupants in the car, Austin and Chance Skelton, were not. Both vehicles were demolished.