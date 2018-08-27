3-vehicle crash on I-35 injures Bethany man

A Bethany man was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Clay County Sunday afternoon.

The highway patrol reports 27-year-old Justin Pruitt of Bethany received serious injuries when the car he was driving struck the rear of another car, which pushed it into the rear of the third vehicle. Both of the latter two cars had stopped in traffic due to another crash on the southbound I-35.

Justin Pruitt was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital while the others in the crash, 21-year-old Andrew Poppen of Chanhassen, Minnesota, and 30-year-old Zachary Swalley of Kansas City were not hurt, and all drivers were using seat belts.

Cars driven by Pruitt and Poppen were demolished while the car driven by Swalley received minor damage.

