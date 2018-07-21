3 life-flighted after Saturday morning crash on Highway 36 near Brookfield

A crash Saturday morning three miles east of Brookfield closed Highway 36 for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Three area residents were seriously hurt, when according to the highway patrol, motorcycles driven by 40-year-old Jessye Ford of Callao and 29-year-old Russell Watts of La Plata were struck by 61-year-old Carolyn Wolfe of Macon. The motorcycles were westbound on Highway 36 when Wolfe failed to yield, driving her 2008 Ford Escape into the path of both motorcycles.

The drivers of the motorcycles, as well as Ford’s Passenger, 36-year-old Audrey Ford of Callao, were transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape, Carolyn Wolf was not injured in the crash.

The patrol reports the occupants of the motorcycles were not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, while Wolfe was wearing a seatbelt. It was unknown if the passenger on the motorcycle was wearing safety equipment.

The motorcycles were totaled and the Ford Escape received extensive damage. Emergency crews from the Linn County Fire Department, Brookfield Fire Department, the Linn County Ambulance and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

