The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has received three applicants for the vacant seat. Those applicants announced today are Beth Caldarello. George Moore and. Marcie Cutsinger.

The Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening, June 12 at 5:30 at the district office in Trenton. One of the agenda items is to review the process for selection of a board of education member.

The person selected, and sworn in, will serve the remainder of a term vacated by Brook McAtee.

