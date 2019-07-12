Two draw prison time in Thursday session of Grundy County court

Two Trenton residents, facing separate charges, were sentenced to prison on Friday then saw their sentences stayed in favor of probation issued in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Michael Anthony Stantruff pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the second degree for an incident December 17th of 2018. Stantruff received seven years with the Department of Corrections. For a guilty plea to hindering prosecution on April 16th, Stantruff received two years in prison. The terms are concurrent.

A charge of domestic assault, third-degree was dismissed. Execution of the prison terms was stayed and Stantruff was placed on five years probation. Special conditions with each case ordered Stantruff to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army five-step program or equivalent. He’s also to pay restitution in an amount to be determined.

Robert Andrew Brandon pleaded guilty to three counts: felony first-degree property damage and misdemeanors domestic assault in the fourth degree as well as driving while revoked or suspended. A charge of stalking was dismissed.

On the property damage charge, Brandon was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. Brandon is to enter and complete The Salvation Army five-step program. Fines levied on the misdemeanors add up to $574.00 and he’s also to pay 300.00 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Gilman City resident Menno Stutzman received a jail sentence, then probation and was fined when he appeared Thursday in Grundy County Circuit Court. Stutman entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, prior offender. On a plea agreement accepted by the court, Stutzman was sentenced to 60 days in the Grundy County Jail. The sentence was suspended in favor of two years probation.

Stutzman is to wear an ankle bracelet, pay a $300.00 fine, donate $300.00 to the law enforcement fund; and pay a recoupment fee of $58.50. On other cases, Stutzman was fined a total of $386.00 when he pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and a seat belt infraction. He’s also to donate $100.00 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Probation violation hearings were held for three defendants with each admitting to violations.

Lois Crouse of Trenton saw her probation revoked and she was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The execution of the sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation including entering and completing the third circuit courts’ treatment program. Her original charge involved possession of a controlled substance.

Two defendants convicted on felony drug charges saw probation continue with additional conditions. Kelsey Renee Howard and Jeffrey Chad Corbin, both of Trenton, are to complete post-conviction drug treatment programs.