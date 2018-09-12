Tuesday session of Grundy County court has light docket

Among cases, Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court, Trenton resident William Edward Grimes the fourth saw his probation revoked on an original charge of misdemeanor stealing from March 13th.

Grimes admitted to violations on the conditions of probation. Judge Steve Hudson imposed the original sentence of 60-days in jail. Grimes was given credit for serving 25-days and remanded into custody to jail to serve the remaining days.

Two defendants had their cases bound over to next months’ session of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Waiving preliminary hearings Tuesday were Bobbie Jo Dunkin of Trenton who is charged with possession of methamphetamine and Brent Michael Wilson of Kirksville who’s charged with two counts of non-support of a minor. Another case, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, was certified to the higher court.

Both individuals have appearances scheduled October 11th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.