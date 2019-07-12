Troopers arrest three in Caldwell County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals in Caldwell County on Thursday afternoon on drug-related charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Eriksen and 29-year-old Sierra Clubine, both of Kansas City, as well as 35-year-old Brandi Bibby of Pattonsburg, were accused of the felonies of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon, and stealing as well as misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Eriksen was also accused of no valid operator’s license and failure to display plates.

All suspects were transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.