Stewartsville man dead after UTV struck from behind on Highway 6

A Stewartsville man has died from injuries received when his utility vehicle was struck from behind by a car three miles south of Clarksdale last evening.

The highway patrol reports the impact threw 71-year-old William Cornelius off the UTV. He was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after the accident occurred.

The utility vehicle and car were westbound on Highway 6 when the accident happened at 7 o’clock last night. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Mark Ramsey of St. Joseph, was not reported hurt.

Neither driver was using a safety device according to the report and both the car and Polaris Ranger utility vehicle received extensive damage.