Two student groups at Milan C-2 High School will benefit from a test-driving promotion scheduled Saturday, March 24th.

Barnes Baker Automotive of Trenton will hold the promotion called “Drive One 4 UR School.”

Those attending are to stop by the Milan C-2 high school parking lot between 9 and 3 o’clock on March 24th. For each test drive taken, a donation will be made by Barnes-Baker to benefit the Junior class and the Future Business Leaders of America Chapter at the Milan School.

