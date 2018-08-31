Chillicothe and Bosworth residents die in head-on crash south of Chillicothe

Chillicothe and Bosworth residents died last night as a result of a head-on crash four miles south of Chillicothe.

The highway patrol reports 23-year-old Nicholas Lawson of Chillicothe died at Hedrick Medical Center and 49-year-old Orville Cooper of Bosworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawson was northbound and Cooper was headed south when one vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 65. Both vehicles were demolished in the wreck that happened just before 7 o’clock last evening. After impact, Lawson’s sports utility vehicle came to a stop blocking both lanes of Highway 65 with Cooper’s vehicle ending up on the southbound shoulder. Cooper was using a safety device while Lawson was not.

Assisting state troopers were Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police.

Lawson and Cooper are the first two traffic fatalities this year in Livingston County investigated by the Highway Patrol.