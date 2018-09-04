Bridges on Highway 136 to open to traffic

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced two bridges on U. S. Highway 136 east of Lucerne are to be opened soon.

The West Fork Locust Creek and Elm Branch bridges are both set to open on or before September 25th. The bridges were closed in June for replacement projects.

MoDOT notes they are being rebuilt in the same alignment as their predecessors, which served Putnam County travelers since 1931 and carried more than 2100 vehicles each day. Each bridge will be 32-feet wide with wider lanes and four-foot shoulders.