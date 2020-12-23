28-year-old man charged with felony harassment in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A New Hampton man has been charged in Harrison County with two counts of first-degree felony harassment after he allegedly threatened two boys on December 21st.

Court information shows bond is $10,000 cash only, no 10% allowed for 28-year-old Garrett Lee Green. An initial court appearance is scheduled for January 6th.

A probable cause statement from Harrison County Sheriff Trevor Place accuses Green of operating his vehicle on West 280th Street in rural Harrison County, passing another vehicle operated by two juvenile males, and parking his vehicle in the middle of the road, impeding travel for the other vehicle. Green reportedly exited his vehicle, approached the second vehicle, and threatened the boys with bodily harm without provocation.

Related