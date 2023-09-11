28-year-old driver dies in crash on Southwest Highway 59

State News September 11, 2023
Fatal Crash graphic
A fatal car accident occurred early Sunday morning on Southwest Highway 59, two miles east of Atchison, Kansas, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident claimed the life of 28-year-old Ryan L. Roper of Atchison, Kansas.

The incident took place at approximately 6:54 a.m. when Roper, driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, was heading westbound on Southwest Highway 59. According to authorities, Roper’s Hyundai Sonata crossed the center of the roadway and began to skid and slide. The car then struck a fixed object before coming to rest facing east on its wheels.

Roper was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Detective Jeff Pearl of the St. Joseph Police Department at 7:03 a.m.

The 2009 Hyundai Sonata sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight. 

Assistance at the scene of the cars was provided by Corporal J.D. Farmer of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and Southwest Buchanan County Rescue.

Roper’s body was transported to Arensburg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison, Kansas.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.