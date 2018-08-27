28 properties sell during delinquent tax sale at Grundy County Courthouse

During this mornings’ delinquent tax sale, 28 parcels sold out of approximately 135 that were offered in the public gathering held at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Collectively, the parcels that sold generated approximately $5,800 in revenue. The highest amount obtained was $1,000 for a parcel at Leisure Lake west of Trenton.

The sold-list includes 25 properties in Madison Township and three that are within the city of Trenton, with one of the properties “beyond the third sale. “

Seventeen individuals registered to bid at the delinquent property tax sale in Grundy County.

